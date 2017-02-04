Conlon received an invitation to spring training with the Mets, the New York Post reports.

The minor league ERA leader last season posted a 1.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB in 78.1 Low-A innings and didn't miss a beat after a promotion to High-A, recording a 1.41 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB in 63.2 innings for St. Lucie in the FSL. Conlon's raw stuff isn't exactly overpowering -- his fastball tops out at 90 mph -- and he was old for the levels, so the 23-year-old has a lot to prove before he can be considered a threat to carve out a major league career. His control and ability to keep the ball in the park are strengths, though, and the Mets have made a habit of developing overachievers on the mound. Wait and see how Conlon handles hitters in the high minors before you consider adding him to your minor league portfolio, even in deep dynasty leagues.