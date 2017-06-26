Mets' Rafael Montero: Earns first victory
Montero grabbed his first win of the year Sunday, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out seven in San Francisco. He lasted 5.2 innings.
The seven whiffs are a season high for the Dominican native, who still owns an ugly 5.63 ERA despite allowing just two earned runs across his last 12.1 innings. It's unclear whether the reliever will take another turn in the rotation, as that decision likely hinges on the availability of Zack Wheeler (biceps) for Saturday's matchup against the Phillies.
