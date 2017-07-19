Mets' Rafael Montero: On wrong end of shutout
Montero (1-6) took another loss Tuesday after surrendering four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.
New York's defenders didn't give their staff a lot of help in this one, making three errors that led to an equal number of unearned runs. Montero's early struggles and his team's defensive meltdown led to an early 4-0 hole the Mets never dug out of. That said, Montero has been doing a decent job of keeping his ERA down recently -- it's 3.20 over his six appearances in June and July -- but he's still hard to trust, and his team context doesn't do him any favors either.
