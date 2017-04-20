Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has been less than stellar out of the Mets bullpen this season, currently sporting a 9.45 ERA and 3.60 WHIP in six appearances. With Jeurys Familia returning from the restricted list Thursday, Montero will head back to the minors to get some more work in.

