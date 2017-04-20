Mets' Rafael Montero: Shipped back to minors
Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
The 26-year-old has been less than stellar out of the Mets bullpen this season, currently sporting a 9.45 ERA and 3.60 WHIP in six appearances. With Jeurys Familia returning from the restricted list Thursday, Montero will head back to the minors to get some more work in.
More News
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: Unravels in 10th inning Tuesday•
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: Strong relief outing Friday•
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: Ugly debut Wednesday•
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: To make Opening Day roster•
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: Competing for bullpen spot•
-
Mets' Rafael Montero: Mentioned as potential short-term starter•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...