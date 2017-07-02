Montero gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings Sunday against the Phillies.

He is now 1-5 on the season with a 5.63 ERA, although he had been excellent in his three June appearances (1.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 15 strikeouts in 12.1 IP). Assuming he remains in the rotation, he will make one more start before the All-Star break, next Saturday in St. Louis.