Mets' Rafael Montero: Unravels in 10th inning Tuesday
Montero (0-2) gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits while getting just one out in the 10th inning of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Philadelphia.
Montero has been bombarded by opposing hitters to the tune of a 9.45 ERA and 3.60 WHIP through 6.2 innings. Sometimes, the raw numbers really paint the picture: Montero has given up 16 hits and eight walks in his six appearances. He isn't a major-league-grade pitcher right now, so don't be surprised to see the Mets send him to Triple-A soon.
