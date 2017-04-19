Montero (0-2) gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits while getting just one out in the 10th inning of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Montero has been bombarded by opposing hitters to the tune of a 9.45 ERA and 3.60 WHIP through 6.2 innings. Sometimes, the raw numbers really paint the picture: Montero has given up 16 hits and eight walks in his six appearances. He isn't a major-league-grade pitcher right now, so don't be surprised to see the Mets send him to Triple-A soon.