Montero will have his turn in the rotation skipped, allowing Zack Wheeler to start Saturday against the Cardinals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

With Wednesday's rainout giving the Mets' starters an extra day of rest and the All-Star break just days away, the team will go with Wheeler on Saturday and Steven Matz on Sunday, forcing Montero out of the rotation. In his fourth start on the season last Sunday, the right-hander allowed four earned runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings, but ended up taking the loss against Philadelphia. He'll likely be available out of the bullpen, since he began the season as a middle reliever.