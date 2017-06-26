Rivera hit two home runs in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

The journeyman catcher led the charge in beating up on Giants starter Matt Moore, going yard in the second and fourth innings. Rivera continues to be a decent backup to Travis d'Arnaud behind the dish but doesn't produce nearly enough from a fantasy standpoint to make up for his limited playing time.

