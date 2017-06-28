Gsellman exited Tuesday's game against the Marlins with a left hamstring strain, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Gsellman strained his hamstring while attempting to beat out a groundball in the fourth inning and is now sure to be added to the lengthy list of Mets' pitchers who have been forced to make a trip to the disabled list this season. The team will likely make a decision regarding his status in the very near future.