Mets' Robert Gsellman: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
Gsellman exited Tuesday's game against the Marlins with a left hamstring strain, David Lennon of Newsday reports.
Gsellman strained his hamstring while attempting to beat out a groundball in the fourth inning and is now sure to be added to the lengthy list of Mets' pitchers who have been forced to make a trip to the disabled list this season. The team will likely make a decision regarding his status in the very near future.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Exits with apparent hamstring injury•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Ripped for four homers in blowout loss•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Surrenders seven to Nats•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Earns fifth win Saturday•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Will start one half of Saturday doubleheader•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Wins second straight start•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....