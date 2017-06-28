Gsellman exited Tuesday's game against Marlins after three innings with an apparent hamstring injury, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gsellman appeared to injure his left hamstring while attempting to beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning. He was immediately attended to by the team trainer before limping into the Mets' dugout. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on five hits, while adding four strikeouts over the opening three frames before being relieved by Paul Sewald. We will await official word on his injury following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest.