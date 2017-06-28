Mets' Robert Gsellman: Exits with apparent hamstring injury
Gsellman exited Tuesday's game against Marlins after three innings with an apparent hamstring injury, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Gsellman appeared to injure his left hamstring while attempting to beat out an infield single in the top of the fourth inning. He was immediately attended to by the team trainer before limping into the Mets' dugout. The 23-year-old allowed three runs on five hits, while adding four strikeouts over the opening three frames before being relieved by Paul Sewald. We will await official word on his injury following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Ripped for four homers in blowout loss•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Surrenders seven to Nats•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Earns fifth win Saturday•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Will start one half of Saturday doubleheader•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Wins second straight start•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....