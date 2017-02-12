Gsellman will likely begin the season as the Mets' fifth starter, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Zack Wheeler should eventually get a shot at the rotation, but after losing almost two entire seasons to Tommy John surgery, the Mets are going to treat him with kid gloves until he proves his arm can hold up. That leaves the door open for Gsellman to claim the fifth starter role after he impressed in seven starts last year, although Seth Lugo will also be in the running for the job this spring. Given the shaky medical histories of the rest of New York's rotation, even if Wheeler works his way back into a starting role, Gsellman could still see plenty of action for the Mets in 2017.