Gsellman (0-2) gave up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over four innings in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two and walked three.

A popular preseason sleeper of sorts, Gsellman has managed just one quality start in four tries to open the season, although he does still own a solid 22:9 K:BB over 21.2 innings. His FIP and xFIP still look good at 3.63 and 3.32, respectively, so Gsellman's 6.23 ERA shouldn't have fantasy owners running to drop him. His luck will level out.