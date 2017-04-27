Mets' Robert Gsellman: Lit up by Braves
Gsellman (0-2) gave up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits over four innings in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two and walked three.
A popular preseason sleeper of sorts, Gsellman has managed just one quality start in four tries to open the season, although he does still own a solid 22:9 K:BB over 21.2 innings. His FIP and xFIP still look good at 3.63 and 3.32, respectively, so Gsellman's 6.23 ERA shouldn't have fantasy owners running to drop him. His luck will level out.
More News
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Starting Wednesday after all•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Skipped following Tuesday's rainout•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Sharp in no-decision against Phillies•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Rocked in no-decision Thursday•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Uneven in first 2017 start•
-
Mets' Robert Gsellman: Named No. 5 starter•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...