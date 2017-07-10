Mets' Robert Gsellman: Not yet ready to begin throwing program
Gsellman, out since his June 27 start with a strained left hamstring, is not yet ready to start a throwing program, Newsday reports. "He's again doing the rehab stuff and making sure his leg's OK," manager Terry Collins said. "But we can't do too much throwing-wise until we know his legs are going to be able to handle it."
Gsellman was injured running to first base during that June outing. He is likely at least a week away from beginning a throwing program, which if all goes well, probably puts him almost a month away from rejoining the Mets.
