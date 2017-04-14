Gsellman (0-1) was tagged for eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings but was able to escape with a no-decision in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.

The 23-year-old served up a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning but then watched as the Mets' offense clawed back and handed him a lead, only for Gsellman to walk Christian Yelich with the bases loaded as part of a four-run fifth that ended his night. Through his first 10.2 innings this season Gsellman does have 13 strikeouts, but too many walks and untimely homers have left him with a 9.28 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. He'll try to get things straightened out Wednesday at home against the Phillies.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories