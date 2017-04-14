Mets' Robert Gsellman: Rocked in no-decision Thursday
Gsellman (0-1) was tagged for eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings but was able to escape with a no-decision in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Marlins.
The 23-year-old served up a grand slam to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning but then watched as the Mets' offense clawed back and handed him a lead, only for Gsellman to walk Christian Yelich with the bases loaded as part of a four-run fifth that ended his night. Through his first 10.2 innings this season Gsellman does have 13 strikeouts, but too many walks and untimely homers have left him with a 9.28 ERA and 1.69 WHIP. He'll try to get things straightened out Wednesday at home against the Phillies.
