Gsellman gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings against the Phillies on Wednesday, striking out seven and walking one. He didn't factor into the decision.

He actually left with a 3-2 lead, but reliever Jerry Blevins let a runner Gsellman left on base come around to score. The Mets ultimately won anyway, and Gsellman's fantasy owners should feel good about this effort after his rocky start to the season. Don't mistake him for the next Jacob deGrom, but Gsellman should at least be a decent contributor as long as he can hold onto a spot in the Mets' rotation.