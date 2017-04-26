Gsellman will start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The Mets had previously planned to skip Gsellman's start after Tuesday's contest was rained out, but they reversed course and pushed Noah Syndergaard's next start to Thursday. It's good news for owners who started the righty in weekly formats, as Gsellman will draw the Braves instead of the Brewers this weekend in Milwaukee.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories