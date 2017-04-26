Mets' Robert Gsellman: Starting Wednesday after all
Gsellman will start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The Mets had previously planned to skip Gsellman's start after Tuesday's contest was rained out, but they reversed course and pushed Noah Syndergaard's next start to Thursday. It's good news for owners who started the righty in weekly formats, as Gsellman will draw the Braves instead of the Brewers this weekend in Milwaukee.
