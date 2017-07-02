Mauricio signed a $2.1 million deal with the Mets on Sunday.

He is ranked as the No. 3 international prospect by Baseball America, but MLB.com is a little lower on him, ranking him No. 10 in this July 2 class. What separates Mauricio from the other shortstop prospects in this class is his physical projectability. He is 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, and while he should continue to fill out, he still has a good chance to stick at the six. Mauricio won't be a threat on the bases, but he has good bat-to-ball skills, and his frame hints at 20-plus homer power down the road. He is not as safe as fellow Dominican shortstop Wander Samuel Franco, but Mauricio arguably has the higher offensive ceiling.