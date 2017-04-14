Gilmartin was recalled by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are bolstering their bullpen this weekend after Thursday's 16-inning marathon against the Marlins. With that, Gilmartin will come up and will likely be used in place of Addison Reed, Fernando Salas, or Hansel Robles -- all of whom pitched multiple innings Thursday.

