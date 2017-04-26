Gilmartin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets were in need of an extra bench bat after Lucas Duda (elbow) and Wilmer Flores (knee) hit the disabled list, so infielder Matt Reynolds was called up from Triple-A and will take over Gilmartin's roster spot. The lefty reliever didn't see any work out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the big club.