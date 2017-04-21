Mets' Sean Gilmartin: Recalled by Mets
Gilmartin was recalled by the Mets on Friday.
With roster spots cleared up by injuries to Wilmer Flores (knee) and Lucas Duda (elbow), Gilmartin gets the call to the big leagues. The left-hander made an appearance out of the Mets' bullpen earlier this season, recording one strikeout in a scoreless 0.2 innings of work. He likely serves as a backup option if Jacob deGrom (neck) is unable to go for Saturday's start against the Nationals.
