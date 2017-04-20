Mets' Sean Gilmartin: Returns to minors
Gilmartin was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Gilmartin made just one appearance out of the Mets bullpen since being called up on April 14, and despite the blank sheet, he'll head back to the minors with Jeurys Familia returning from the restricted list. Gilmartin will likely continue to stretch out with Las Vegas.
