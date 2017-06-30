Lugo (3-1) held the Marlins to three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings Thursday, striking out four in a 6-3 victory.

With the Mets' rotation banged up, Lugo's return from injury has been huge, as he's delivered steady (if certainly unspectacular) work on the mound. The sophomore righty doesn't have much in the way of swing-and-miss stuff, but he's a capable arm for the back end of a rotation. Lugo's effectively the Mets' No. 3 starter right now, which is certainly not ideal for them, but fantasy owners in deeper leagues can squeeze some value out of him.