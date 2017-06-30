Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes six, comes away with third win
Lugo (3-1) held the Marlins to three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings Thursday, striking out four in a 6-3 victory.
With the Mets' rotation banged up, Lugo's return from injury has been huge, as he's delivered steady (if certainly unspectacular) work on the mound. The sophomore righty doesn't have much in the way of swing-and-miss stuff, but he's a capable arm for the back end of a rotation. Lugo's effectively the Mets' No. 3 starter right now, which is certainly not ideal for them, but fantasy owners in deeper leagues can squeeze some value out of him.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Picks up second win against Giants•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Logs another quality start•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Cruises through seven for first win•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Activated ahead of Sunday start•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Confirmed for Sunday start•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: On track to start next weekend•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...