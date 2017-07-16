Lugo allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 6.2 innings during Saturday's win over Colorado.

Outside of a rough outing against the Nationals (six runs allowed through five innings), Lugo has fared well for the Mets and fantasy owners. He's sporting a 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 through 40 innings for the campaign, so expectations should remain in check moving forward, but Lugo is at worst a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when the Mets draw a favorable matchup. Lugo projects to face St. Louis at Citi Field in his next start.