Lugo (elbow) will begin a throwing program Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

After taking two weeks off to recover from the slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow, Lugo will take the first step in getting back on the mound. He's set to throw from approximately 60 feet Tuesday, and will likely increase his distance gradually in the days to follow. Lugo still appears to be quite a ways off facing hitters, so it seems unlikely that he'll come off the disabled list until at least May.