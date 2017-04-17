Mets' Seth Lugo: Kicks off throwing program Tuesday
Lugo (elbow) will begin a throwing program Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
After taking two weeks off to recover from the slight UCL tear in his throwing elbow, Lugo will take the first step in getting back on the mound. He's set to throw from approximately 60 feet Tuesday, and will likely increase his distance gradually in the days to follow. Lugo still appears to be quite a ways off facing hitters, so it seems unlikely that he'll come off the disabled list until at least May.
More News
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...