Lugo (elbow) won't start his throwing program until Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The right-hander was initially tabbed to begin the program Tuesday, but the Mets opted to give him one more day to rest prior to embarking on this leg of his rehab process. This likely won't have much of an impact on his return date, although an exact timetable for Lugo's return is still murky.

