Mets' Seth Lugo: No problems in return to throwing
Lugo (elbow) threw Thursday and "everything was good," Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Despite being diagnosed with a partial tear of his UCL, Lugo seems to be doing fine without going under the knife. It's unclear how quickly the Mets plan to move him through his throwing program, but it's safe to assume he'll continue to build up arm strength for the next week or so before resuming mound work afterward.
