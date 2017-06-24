Lugo (2-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 5.2 innings in Friday's win over the Giants.

Lugo missed what would have been his third consecutive quality start in three tries, but he still did enough to keep the Mets in the game. It was a sloppy effort, though -- he induced just five swinging strikes and used 95 pitches without even completing the sixth inning. Despite the rough outing, though, Lugo still owns a 3.72 ERA in three starts, which the Mets will gladly take given the state of their banged-up rotation.