Lugo (3-2) gave up six runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks over five innings Tuesday, suffering a loss at the hands of the Nationals.

Pitching in the nation's capital on Independence Day, the Louisiana native wasn't able to continue the decent success he experienced in his first four starts of 2017, though he had a solid outing going until the Nats got to him for a four-run rally in the sixth inning. Fantasy owners should continue to view Lugo as a reasonable pitcher who's streamable in the right matchups, but he's probably not a roster regular in most leagues. He won't make his next start until after the All-Star break.