Mets' Seth Lugo: Surrenders six runs in Independence Day loss
Lugo (3-2) gave up six runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks over five innings Tuesday, suffering a loss at the hands of the Nationals.
Pitching in the nation's capital on Independence Day, the Louisiana native wasn't able to continue the decent success he experienced in his first four starts of 2017, though he had a solid outing going until the Nats got to him for a four-run rally in the sixth inning. Fantasy owners should continue to view Lugo as a reasonable pitcher who's streamable in the right matchups, but he's probably not a roster regular in most leagues. He won't make his next start until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Goes six, comes away with third win•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Picks up second win against Giants•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Logs another quality start•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Cruises through seven for first win•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Activated ahead of Sunday start•
-
Mets' Seth Lugo: Confirmed for Sunday start•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...