Lugo is part of the "open competition" for the Mets' fifth rotation spot, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The 27-year-old will compete with Zach Wheeler (elbow) and Robert Gsellman for the final starter spot during spring training. Lugo impressed during his brief time at the major league level last season, compiling a 2.67 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across eight starts and nine relief appearances, but given Wheeler's pedigree and Gsellman's success during the same time period, it could prove to be a bit of an uphill climb for Lugo. He'll likely have to really stand out in his Grapefruit League outings to overcome the other two hurlers for the final rotation spot, which could leave Lugo in a swingman role to start the season.