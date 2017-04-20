Mets' Steven Matz: All is good with start of throwing program
Matz (elbow) continued his throwing program Thursday and felt good afterward, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
The left-hander still seems to be a ways away from returning to the Mets rotation, but it seems like the progress he has been able to make has gone off without a hitch. It's unclear how much throwing Matz was able to partake in, but as long as everything goes as planned, he likely will continue to ramp up his throwing over the next week before resuming mound work.
