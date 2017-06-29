Mets' Steven Matz: Cruises through Marlins' lineup

Matz (2-1) held the Marlins scoreless on six hits over seven innings Wednesday, striking out four and walking one in an 8-0 win.

After missing the first two months of the season to an elbow issue, Matz has completed seven innings in three of his first four starts, compiling a 2.67 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in that time. It's clear that a healthy Matz can be a rock-solid No. 2 or 3 starter, but injuries have dogged the lefty throughout his career. He's ditched his slider to avoid straining his elbow, and while that may help keep him healthy, it also seems to be affecting his ability to miss bats.