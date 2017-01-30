Matz (shoulder) is "ramping up" his throwing program and expects to be fully ready when spring training begins, John Harper of the New York Daily News reports.

Matz saw his 2016 season end early because of a shoulder injury, and then also had a bone spur removed from his elbow in October. He finished the season with a 3.40 ERA in 132.1 innings, and enters 2017 as the Mets' No. 4 starter.