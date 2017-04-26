Mets' Steven Matz: Ready for mound work
Matz (elbow) is expected to start throwing off a mound in the coming days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With Matz having advanced to throwing long toss from 120 feet without incident, it looks like the Mets are ready to let him move on to the next phase of the recovery process. He's likely require multiple bullpen sessions of gradually escalating pitch counts before being cleared to face hitters in batting practice. After that, Matz, who has been out since late March with the elbow issue, would likely require multiple rehab starts in the minors before he's finally activated from the disabled list. While the news is certainly encouraging, the left-hander still looks to be two or more weeks away from rejoining the big club.
