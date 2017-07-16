Mets' Steven Matz: Roughed up versus Rockies
Matz (2-3) wasn't able to record more than three outs during Sunday's loss to the Rockies, allowing seven runs off nine hits and one walk while striking out two.
This disastrous outing marked the shortest of Matz's young career, while also tying the most amount of runs he has given up in any contest throughout his 35 starts at the big-league level. From the beginning of the game, it was apparent that Matz just didn't have his typical stuff, giving up five hits in the opening frame. This was the second underwhelming start in a row for Matz after pitching two seven-inning shutouts during his previous two times on the bump. His next scheduled start comes Friday against the A's, where he will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss.
