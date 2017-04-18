Mets' Steven Matz: Set to begin throwing program Wednesday
Matz (elbow) is scheduled to begin a throwing program Wednesday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Matz hasn't experienced any setbacks since the Mets shut him down in late March with a flexor tendon strain in his throwing elbow, so he'll receive the green light to start working his way back to active duty. It's expected that he'll be limited to long toss in the early stages of his throwing program before advancing to mound work, followed by facing hitters in batting practices and then heading out for a minor-league rehab assignment. Given the multiple hurdles he still has to clear before the Mets activate him from the disabled list, Matz could still be several weeks away from making his season debut.
