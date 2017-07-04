Mets' Steven Matz: Seven scoreless innings in no-decision Monday
Matz threw seven scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Matz pitched to contact effectively in this one, allowing just three men past first base as he shut down one of baseball's most potent lineups. He notably worked up to 112 pitches in this one -- his highest pitch count of the year -- and seems to be at full capacity after missing the first two months of the season with elbow issues. Matz now earns a sterling 2.12 ERA through 34 innings in 2017 and will look to continue his fine form Sunday against the Cardinals.
