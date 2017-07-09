Mets' Steven Matz: Strikes out just one Sunday in St. Louis
Matz (2-2) lasted just 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals while allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Matz came in with a 2.19 ERA through five starts despite a lack of strikeouts this season, but it could be time to start worrying about the 26-year-old lefty's 5.40 K/9. He finished each of his first two seasons over 8.50, so it's not surprising that Matz's current 5.11 FIP is 1.50 higher than his previous worst mark. Matz's next start is scheduled for next Sunday at home against the Rockies.
