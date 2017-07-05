Mets' T.J. Rivera: Back in action Wednesday
Rivera (leg) is in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Rivera left Tuesday's contest with leg cramps, but it seems like a night of rest was enough to get him back to full health. He'll play third base and bat fifth, although given that inclement weather has already delayed the start of Wednesday's game, he may get more time to rest his leg than initially anticipated.
More News
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Leaves with leg cramps•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Exits game early•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Pops fourth homer Sunday•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Starts at first, raps out three hits•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Draws start at third base Wednesday•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Delivers four-hit performance Sunday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...