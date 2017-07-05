Rivera (leg) is in Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Rivera left Tuesday's contest with leg cramps, but it seems like a night of rest was enough to get him back to full health. He'll play third base and bat fifth, although given that inclement weather has already delayed the start of Wednesday's game, he may get more time to rest his leg than initially anticipated.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast