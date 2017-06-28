Rivera will start at third base Wednesday against the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

First baseman Lucas Duda is receiving the evening off with lefty Jeff Locke starting for the Marlins, so Wilmer Flores will man that position while opening up the hot corner for Rivera. It's only the second start in the last six games for Rivera, who had been seeing regular time at the keystone prior to that before Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) was activated from the disabled list June 23.