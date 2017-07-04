Mets' T.J. Rivera: Exits game early
Rivera was removed from Tuesday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Rivera apparently looked a little hobbled after trying to hustle out a single in the seventh inning, and he was promptly removed before the bottom half of the frame. The move could have simply been precautionary given the Mets were down 9-2 at the time of his exit, but more should be known following the conclusion of the game. Rivera was 2-for-4 before Matt Reynolds came on to replace him.
