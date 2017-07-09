Mets' T.J. Rivera: Gets Sunday off
Rivera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.
Rivera has been scorching hot as of late, batting .400 over the past 14 games, but he'll get a day off after Saturday's three-hit night. Matt Reynolds will pick up a start at the hot corner to replace him.
