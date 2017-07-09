Rivera is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Rivera has been scorching hot as of late, batting .400 over the past 14 games, but he'll get a day off after Saturday's three-hit night. Matt Reynolds will pick up a start at the hot corner to replace him.

