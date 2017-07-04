Mets' T.J. Rivera: Leaves with leg cramps
Rivera was removed early from Tuesday's game against the Nationals with leg cramps, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
This explains why Rivera was moving gingerly to first base while attempting to run out a grounder in the seventh inning. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now, but with an off-day approaching Thursday, the Mets could choose to give him a few days to rest before sliding him back into the lineup.
