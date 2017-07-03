Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

It was his fourth homer of the year and second in as many games, accounting for the Mets' only run on the day. Rivera's posted a .333/.345/.491 slash line over his last 17 games and should remain the team's starting third baseman at least until Neil Walker (hamstring) returns to action and causes another shuffle in the infield.