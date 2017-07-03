Mets' T.J. Rivera: Pops fourth homer Sunday
Rivera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.
It was his fourth homer of the year and second in as many games, accounting for the Mets' only run on the day. Rivera's posted a .333/.345/.491 slash line over his last 17 games and should remain the team's starting third baseman at least until Neil Walker (hamstring) returns to action and causes another shuffle in the infield.
More News
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Starts at first, raps out three hits•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Draws start at third base Wednesday•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Delivers four-hit performance Sunday•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Starting at second base Thursday•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Rejoins big club•
-
Mets' T.J. Rivera: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...