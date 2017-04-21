Rivera has been recalled by the Mets and is starting at third base for Friday's game against the Nationals.

With Wilmer Flores (knee) heading to the DL, Rivera will get a shot to prove his value in the big leagues. The 28-year-old posted impressive stats over 33 games with the Mets last season, slashing .333/.345/.476 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He'll likely serve as a reserve infielder, but has the ability to play multiple positions, including first base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories