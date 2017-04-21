Rivera has been recalled by the Mets and is starting at third base for Friday's game against the Nationals.

With Wilmer Flores (knee) heading to the DL, Rivera will get a shot to prove his value in the big leagues. The 28-year-old posted impressive stats over 33 games with the Mets last season, slashing .333/.345/.476 with three home runs and 16 RBI. He'll likely serve as a reserve infielder, but has the ability to play multiple positions, including first base.