Mets' T.J. Rivera: Sent down to Triple-A
Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets opted to add a fresh arm to the bullpen after Thursday's marathon win over the Marlins, adding Sean Gilmartin to the 25-man roster. Rivera, who has made just three plate appearances this week, was sent down to clear a roster spot. It's unclear how long the Mets will be able to go with a short bench, but Rivera would be a candidate to come back up if New York needs to add infield depth in the near future.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...