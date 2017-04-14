Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets opted to add a fresh arm to the bullpen after Thursday's marathon win over the Marlins, adding Sean Gilmartin to the 25-man roster. Rivera, who has made just three plate appearances this week, was sent down to clear a roster spot. It's unclear how long the Mets will be able to go with a short bench, but Rivera would be a candidate to come back up if New York needs to add infield depth in the near future.

