Mets' T.J. Rivera: Slugs fifth homer Friday
Rivera went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 14-2 rout of the Rockies.
The homer was his fifth of the season but third in seven July games, as Rivera continues to lock down the starting third base job for the Mets. The team's roster could look very different after the trade deadline, but the 28-year-old figures to remain in a prominent role somewhere on the infield regardless.
