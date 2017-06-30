Rivera went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Marlins on Wednesday.

He got the start at first base and delivered something resembling a first baseman's production. Rivera's hometown roots, solid stick, and ability to play all around the infield have made him a quality utility man for the Mets, and he's been drawing a lot of starts recently. It's not quite everyday playing time, but there's at least some NL-only value here.