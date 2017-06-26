Mets' Thomas Szapucki: Fans 10 at Low-A on Sunday
Szapucki tossed six scoreless innings for Low-A Columbia on Sunday, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out 10.
He ended up with a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to Kannapolis, but Szapucki still put together his best start of the season so far. The 21-year-old lefty got a late start to his campaign due to a shoulder impingement and will need to avoid further arm issues if he's going to realize his massive upside, but he already has three solid to plus pitches with a mid-90s fastball, sharp curve and nasty slider and could move quickly through the Mets' system now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...