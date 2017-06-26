Szapucki tossed six scoreless innings for Low-A Columbia on Sunday, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

He ended up with a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to Kannapolis, but Szapucki still put together his best start of the season so far. The 21-year-old lefty got a late start to his campaign due to a shoulder impingement and will need to avoid further arm issues if he's going to realize his massive upside, but he already has three solid to plus pitches with a mid-90s fastball, sharp curve and nasty slider and could move quickly through the Mets' system now that he's healthy.