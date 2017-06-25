Tebow was promoted to High-A St. Lucie on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Tebow hasn't had a ton of success with Low-A Columbia this season, but the organization felt it was time to to promote the 29-year-old to the more competitive High-A squad. Tebow was slashing a pedestrian .222/.311/.340 over 241 plate appearances with Columbia.

