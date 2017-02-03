Mets' Tom Gorzelanny: Signs minor league deal with Mets
Gorzelanny signed a minor league deal with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
He will receive $1 million if he makes the big league club, and could earn $1.8 million in incentives. Gorzelanny will be free to opt out and sign with an Asian team if he is not guaranteed a big league roster spot by Mar. 24. He serves as another left-handed option for the Mets to consider for a low-leverage role.
